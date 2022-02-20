Sunderland vs Burton Albion: Is the game on TV? Is there any early team news? Can I stream it?

That’s after the Wearsiders lost four of last their last five league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers, 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons and 2-1 again away to Cheltenham Town.

The other was a draw against AFC Wimbledon meaning Sunderland have just one win in nine games.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Burton Albion:

When is Sunderland vs Burton Albion?

Sunderland take on Burton Albion on Tuesday, February 22 at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Burton Albion on?

The clash between Sunderland and Burton Albion won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Burton Albion online?

Sunderland’s clash with Burton Albion won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Burton Albion?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Burton Albion?

There are still tickets for the game between Sunderland and Burton Albion currently available on safc.com.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Burton Albion?

Speaking before the loss against MK Dons, Alex Neil said: “Luke (O’Nien) is doing non-contact but is on the grass.

“Aiden (McGeady) has been on the grass but because it’s a medial-type injury it sort of niggles and lingers on a little bit.

“It is not one of those ones that when it heals it’s gone, there is sort of that niggly period in between getting fully fit.

“Nathan Broadhead is back at Everton getting treatment on his hamstring but I’m led to believe he’s on the grass as well so he’s making good progress.

“Unfortunately, they will be weeks away rather than days.”

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Burton Albion?

Sunderland win – 8/13

Draw – 14/5

Burton Albion win – 4/1

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

