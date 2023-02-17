News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Bristol City LIVE: Jack Clarke goal puts Cats ahead after visitors suffer early injury blow

Sunderland face Bristol City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
7 minutes ago

The Black Cats will be aiming to record a third successive victory following Tuesday’s 3-0 win at QPR, courtesy of Luke O’Nien’s opener and a Jack Clarke brace.

That result moved Tony Mowbray’s side back into the play-off positions, yet they remain just eight points ahead of Bristol City who start the day 16th.

Nigel Pearson’s side are also on a ten-match unbeaten run in all competitions, despite being held to a 1-1 against Wigan in midweek.

Sunderland vs Bristol City live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 59) Bristol City 0

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Michut (O’Nien, 62), Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt (Pritchard, 62)
  • Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Ba, Pritchard, Lihadji, Ekwah, Cirkin
  • Bristol City XI: O’Leary, Tanner, Atkinson (Kalas, 16), Vyner, Pring, James, Williams, Mehmeti, Sykes, Bell, Scott
  • Subs: Haikin, Da Silva, Kalas, King, Cornick, Wells, Weimann
65’ Pritchard playing as a false nine

Pritchard has now taken up a central position after replacing Gelhardt.

O’Nien has taken Michut’s place in midfield.

62’ DOUBLE CHANGE

ON: Pritchard and O’Nien

OFF: Gelhardt and Michut

59’ GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! CLARKE!!!

57’ Wide from Michut

Michut has had a fine game so far but probably picked the wrong option there as Sunderland broke forward.

The midfielder elected to shoot from the edge of the box and scuffed his effort when Amad was probably in a better position.

52’ Chances at both ends

It’s been quite an open start to the second half.

Mehmeti made another run down Bristol City’s left before his shot was blocked by Batth on the edge of Sunderland’s box.

At the other end Roberts flashed a low cross across the box from the right but no one was there to convert.

46’ Early chance for Bristol City

Sunderland were fortunate there as Mehmeti beat Hume on the flank and sent a low cross into the box.

No one was there to convert the chance.

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

Back out for the second half

First-half thoughts

HALF-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 BRISTOL CITY 0

