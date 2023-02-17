Sunderland vs Bristol City LIVE: Jack Clarke goal puts Cats ahead after visitors suffer early injury blow
Sunderland face Bristol City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be aiming to record a third successive victory following Tuesday’s 3-0 win at QPR, courtesy of Luke O’Nien’s opener and a Jack Clarke brace.
That result moved Tony Mowbray’s side back into the play-off positions, yet they remain just eight points ahead of Bristol City who start the day 16th.
Nigel Pearson’s side are also on a ten-match unbeaten run in all competitions, despite being held to a 1-1 against Wigan in midweek.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 59) Bristol City 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Michut (O’Nien, 62), Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt (Pritchard, 62)
- Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Ba, Pritchard, Lihadji, Ekwah, Cirkin
- Bristol City XI: O’Leary, Tanner, Atkinson (Kalas, 16), Vyner, Pring, James, Williams, Mehmeti, Sykes, Bell, Scott
- Subs: Haikin, Da Silva, Kalas, King, Cornick, Wells, Weimann
Pritchard has now taken up a central position after replacing Gelhardt.
O’Nien has taken Michut’s place in midfield.
Michut has had a fine game so far but probably picked the wrong option there as Sunderland broke forward.
The midfielder elected to shoot from the edge of the box and scuffed his effort when Amad was probably in a better position.
It’s been quite an open start to the second half.
Mehmeti made another run down Bristol City’s left before his shot was blocked by Batth on the edge of Sunderland’s box.
At the other end Roberts flashed a low cross across the box from the right but no one was there to convert.
Sunderland were fortunate there as Mehmeti beat Hume on the flank and sent a low cross into the box.
No one was there to convert the chance.