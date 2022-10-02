Sunderland vs Blackpool: TV, streaming and radio details plus team news and kick-off time

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light last Saturday at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells and played some neat football between both boxes, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

New signings Amad Diallo, Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba were all brought on in the second half.

Sunderland's Alex Pritchard in action at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland will now prepare for Tuesday’s home match against Blackpool.

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Blackpool:

When is Sunderland vs Blackpool?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Blackpool will take place on Tuesday, October 4 Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 7:45pm.

Is Sunderland vs Blackpool on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Blackpool will be broadcast on TV on Sky Sports.

Television coverage of the game for Sky subscribers will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7:30pm with kick-off coming at 7:45pm.

Sky customers can also stream the game via Sky Go on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. However, supporters in the UK will not be able to stream the game through SAFSEE.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription but wish to watch the game there is the option of a one-off payment to NOW TV of £11.99 for a sports day pass by clicking here.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Huggins could return sometime after Christmas but has yet to even feature for the under-23s team yet this season after stress fractures in both of his heels.

Tony Mowbray recently confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Ellis Simms came off in the first half of Sunderland’s game against Reading with a toe issue. Mowbray stated after the game that he is hopeful that there is no broken bone but admitted that the injury was a major concern.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of Paddy Power:

Sunderland win: 10/11

Draw: 13/5

Blackpool win: 16/5