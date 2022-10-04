Blackpool have dropped to 19th in the Championship table following three successive defeats, including Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Norwich.

The Tangerines are also dealing with several injury issues, with Rhys Williams, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley and James Husband all set to miss tonight’s game.

To find out more we caught up with Blackpool writer Matt Scrafton from our sister title the Blackpool Gazette on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast

Here’s what he said when asked about the side’s start to the season

“It’s been a bit of a mixed bag really.

“If this game had come sort of three or four weeks ago and you’d asked this question before the three straight defeats, there was a lot of positivity.

“I think it’s fair to say when Michael Appleton took over it was a mixed reaction and he was no one’s number one choice. Neil Critchley’s departure in the summer left the club in a bit of a hole really given how important he was to the club.

“The football being played is better to watch than under Neil Critchley. Neil Critchley was very structured and disciplined off the ball and it was very successful even though it wasn’t always the best watch.