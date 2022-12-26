Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers: Updates and analysis as Ross Stewart starts for Tony Mowbray's side
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.
Tony Mowbray’s side could move back into the top half of the Championship table with a positive result – yet it won’t be easy against a side who start the day third.
Rovers claimed a narrow 2-0 win at Ewood Park earlier in the season, with Mowbray set to come up against his former club for a second time.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Blackburn 1 (Cirkin, own goal, 18)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Hume, Ba, Michut, Matete, Simms
- Blackburn XI: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Hyam, Pickering; Morton, Buckley, Hedges, Gallagher, Dack, Brereton-Diaz
- Subs: Pears, S.Wharton, Phillips, Travis, Garrett, Markanday, Hirst
That was a poor challenge from Ballard on Gallagher after the Rovers striker broke free down the left.
It was a tackle which probably had to be made, though, as Brereton-Diaz was free in the middle.
Sunderland have been the better side in the early exchanges and delivered a few inviting crosses into the box through Gooch and Roberts.
The hosts haven’t quite been able to apply the finishing touch just yet.
Some of Sunderland’s passing has just been a bit sloppy in the last few minutes.
Evans’ backpass looked short there but Patterson came off his line quickly to beat Gallagher to the ball.
Moments later Clarke broke down the left before his cross hit Ayala. There were some appeals for handball but the referee had a good view of it.
Sunderland have been the more threatening side so far and forced Blackburn back into a back five there.
After a few quick passes Toberts cut in from the right but saw his shot blocked.
Looks like Sunderland have started with Roberts on the right and Amad in the No 10 position.
The hosts have made a bright start and won the first corner after Stewart’s cross was blocked by Ayala.
Blackburn were able to clear.