Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers:

When is Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Hull City will take place on Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day). Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 12:30pm.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray

Is Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Blackburn Rovers will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports on the Sky Sports Main Event and Showcase channels. Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. However, fans outside of the UK will be able to stream the clash on SAFSEE.

Sunderland fans who don’t have access to Sky Go can stream the game on their mobile devices and tablet. If you don’t subscribe to Sky Go, you can purchase a day pass for Now TV for a one-off payment.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers?

Ross Stewart returned to Sunderland’s squad for the game against Hull City and came off the bench to put the Black Cats ahead before the Tigers equalised.

The Scottish international striker is expected to be fit for the game against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Like Stewart, Dan Ballard also came off the bench against Hull City to replace Danny Batth, who picked up an early injury.

Speaking after the game against Hull City, Mowbray said: "It's very, very rare that you have your whole squad fit and available. Danny Batth felt his calf. Whether it is a tear, I'm not sure, but he felt a sharp pain in his calf as he pushed off and he had to come off.”

Sunderland have confirmed that Elliot Embleton has suffered a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which will require surgery.

Mowbray recently said on Edouard Michut: “He hasn’t played for four, five, six weeks. But he has trained and some fitness work but he feels he is ready having not kicked a ball. I’m trying to explain to him that it’s hard to come in not having kicked a ball in the Championship.

“His talent is obvious. He’s a good footballer. A lad who was training with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe but he needs to train every day in my mind.”

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers?

Sunderland win: 6/5

Draw: 21/10

Blackburn Rovers win: 21/10

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers?

