Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers: Jon Dahl Tomasson provides interesting injury update ahead of clash
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson provided an update on his squad ahead of the Boxing Day fixture against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The former Newcastle United man is hoping to have Sam Gallagher, Daniel Ayala and Tyler Morton ready to face Sunderland on Boxing Day in the Championship after Rovers’ Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.
Rovers were beaten 4-1 by Steve Cooper’s Premer League outfit but won their last Championship outing 2-1 against promotion rivals Norwich City last Saturday.
Gallagher, Ayala and Morton were all absent from Blackburn’s squad against Nottingham Forest after picking up minor injuries against Norwich City. Gallagher and Morton both sustained knocks whilst Ayala was replaced with an ankle issue in the second half,
We need to find a balance," Dahl Tomasson said post-Forest. “We have three games in seven days over this Christmas period and we had that in mind.
“It’s a big period coming up and we have to find a balance of playing youngsters, improving players, and trying to get something out of it. I think the lads to get this level have done a good job, but coming up against a Premier League side is not easy.”
"Sam with his history, he came off at Norwich, he will be ready to play the next game," he added on specific injuries. “It was about taking care of him.
“Morton also got a knock the other day, but nothing too serious. Hopefully, he (Ayala) will train, we need to put the man to war again.”