The former Newcastle United man is hoping to have Sam Gallagher, Daniel Ayala and Tyler Morton ready to face Sunderland on Boxing Day in the Championship after Rovers’ Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

Rovers were beaten 4-1 by Steve Cooper’s Premer League outfit but won their last Championship outing 2-1 against promotion rivals Norwich City last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher, Ayala and Morton were all absent from Blackburn’s squad against Nottingham Forest after picking up minor injuries against Norwich City. Gallagher and Morton both sustained knocks whilst Ayala was replaced with an ankle issue in the second half,

Malmo's Danish coach Jon Dahl Tomasson smiles during a training session on December 7, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group H football match against Juventus. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

We need to find a balance," Dahl Tomasson said post-Forest. “We have three games in seven days over this Christmas period and we had that in mind.

“It’s a big period coming up and we have to find a balance of playing youngsters, improving players, and trying to get something out of it. I think the lads to get this level have done a good job, but coming up against a Premier League side is not easy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sam with his history, he came off at Norwich, he will be ready to play the next game," he added on specific injuries. “It was about taking care of him.