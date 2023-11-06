Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wayne Rooney has received mixed fortunes in terms of injuries and suspensions ahead of Sunderland vs Birmingham City this weekend.

The two Championship sides meet at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday after Sunderland's goalless draw last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues are without a win in five fixtures and have not registered a victory since Rooney's arrival following John Eustace's departure.

Birmingham midfielder Krystian Bielik will miss Saturday’s match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Rooney will also be unable to call on Lee Buchanan, Keshi Anderson and Tyler Roberts until after the international break with the trio nursing injuries. Alfie Chang is a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury.

Birmingham City, though, welcomed back Ethan Laird to the fold after he made his return to the starting XI against Ipswich Town after over two months out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Hall is also nearing a return but Rooney has stated that he might not yet risk him. "George has been training with the team now for the last ten days," Rooney said.

"At a push, I probably could push for him for next weekend but I think because of the injuries we are probably better being a bit cautious and getting over the international break and then have him available after that.

"I think hamstrings are always difficult injuries with obviously all your power coming from there. That's why we're being a bit careful and a bit cautious, we don't want him to come back and do it again. We're building more power back up and making sure when he does come in, he's coming in ready to play."

Sunderland will also be without centre-backs Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light after both received their fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday’s goalless draw at Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, Sunderland have reached a pre-contract agreement with Ivan Struk to sign with the club, The Echo understands.