Sunderland vs AS Roma: How to stream pre-season Portugal clash plus tickets update

Sunderland played 45 minutes against Rangers in a pre-season friendly before the match was abandoned due to a power cut.

Luke O’Nien put Alex Neil’s side ahead after he converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.

That goal capped off an encouraging first half for Alex Neil’s men, yet the game wasn’t able to resume when players returned after the half-time interval.

Bailey Wright by Ian Horrocks

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly against AS Roma in Portugal:

When is Sunderland vs AS Roma?

Sunderland take on AS Roma at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira in Albufeira, Portugal.

The game is pencilled in for Wednesday 13 July, with kick-off at 11am (BST).

What TV channel is Sunderland vs AS Roma on and can I stream the game?

The game between Sunderland and AS Roma will be available in two ways.

Sunderland AFC and AS Roma will be offering their own streaming services to watch the match between the two clubs.

The Black Cats offer a streaming pass priced at just £7.50 for UK and overseas fans. However, you must sign up for an account to watch the stream and the game is only available to watch online and not through cable, Freeview or terrestrial television.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs AS Roma?

The Sunderland Echo will also provide coverage on our website with Phil Smith on the ground in Portugal covering everything from team news to transfer updates and everything in between.

The Echo will also be hosting daily live podcasts on Twitter and Facebook from Portugal so you can keep up-to-date with everything surrounding the club during pre-season.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs AS Roma?

Unfortunately, there are no tickets for Sunderland’s clash against AS Roma in Portugal available on safc.com

Who have Sunderland played so far this pre-season and what are their plans now?

Sunderland have played games against Gateshead and Blyth Spartans alongside the shorter-than-expected 45-minute game against Rangers in Portugal.

“We'll need to have a think about what we do now,” Alex Neil said after the Gers game.

“Obviously the lads who came back a bit later after international duty, they were only going to play 60 but the others needed the 90 really.

“That's certainly frustrating, it puts us behind where we wanted to be. We've got Roma coming up and I'll have to have a think about that now as well [in terms of the team].

“It's not great for us. To be honest, as well, we played so well in the first 45 against a really strong team, we'd have liked to have seen it through and tried to put two halves together.

“All in all, a frustrating evening. I thought we were the better team, scored a good goal and had the better of the opportunities,” Neil said. “I can't really remember them having too many opportunities.

“The lads who came back late for pre-season looked sharp, we had some really good passing combinations. Our shape was excellent, we hunted and pressed the ball well as a unit.

“In terms of the minutes we played, I'm really pleased with what we did.”