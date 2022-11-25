Sunderland vs Al Shabab LIVE: Updates as Mowbray’s men play mid-season friendly

Sunderland vs Al-Shabab LIVE: Updates as Tony Mowbray's men play mid-season friendly
Sunderland face Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab in Dubai this afternoon – and we’ll have full coverage of the game.
The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.
After a week off Sunderland will play a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab this afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm GMT.
Here, we’ll bring you the build-up to the game, team news and minute-by-minute coverage of the clash with Sunderland looking to build and maintain fitness under head coach Tony Mowbray
This is what Lynden Gooch had to say before the game
“It’s been good on a personal note to be back training with the team,” he told safc com. “I was out for five weeks so I’ve been trying to get back into the swing of things and get fit.
“I feel fit and it is all about getting touches on the ball. Just to get that rustiness away and get ready for next week when we get home.
“Get some minutes into the legs, which is obviously ideal for myself and everyone else who has had a week off. It’s going to be tough in this heat but it will be good in the long run for us.”
Sunderland vs Al-Shabab in Dubai: How to get tickets and how to stream mid-season friendly
Sunderland will play Al-Shabab on Friday 25 November at 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT) at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence and will only be available at the venue. Tickets are priced at 80AED for adults and 30AED for under-16s.
Sunderland fan groups – including The Spirit of ‘37 and the Red and White Army – have raised concerns about playing a club from Saudi Arabia
