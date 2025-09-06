Sunderland do not have a team in the competition despite their promotion to the Premier League

The Vertu Trophy (better known to Sunderland fans as the Checkatrade or Papa John’s Trophy) kicked off earlier this week but despite their promotion to the Premier League, the Black Cats do not have an U21 team in the competition.

The competition, which Sunderland's senior team won in 2021, sees 16 Premier League youth teams from Category One academies go up against every team in League One and Two. The EFL confirmed the Premier League teams that will take place in the 2025/2026 edition earlier this summer, and Sunderland were not included.

Despite winning promotion to the Premier League with their win over Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley, Sunderland were not invited to enter a team in next season's competition. That's because the 16 teams are invited based on their position in last season's Premier League table. If a team from the top 16 is not eligible to take part or chooses not to enter a team, promoted teams can then be invited depending on how many spaces are available.

This year, both Bournemouth and Brentford finished in the top 16 but do not at this stage have Category One academies (that could change in the years ahead as both invest heavily behind the scenes). As such, Tottenham Hotspur were invited to enter a team after finishing 17th in the table, and opted to do so. The last remaining place was then offered to Leeds United, who had priority from the three promoted teams after finishing top of the Championship. They have opted to take up that place, and have entered an U21 team.

Sunderland will therefore be eligible to enter an U21 team in future editions of the competition if they retain their Premier League status and finish in the top 16, or if they finish just outside and a team above them cannot fulfil the criteria.

The competitions Sunderland’s U21 team will take part in this season

The club's U21 side still have a very busy schedule this season, as they take part in both the National League cup and the Premier League International Cup as well. The National League Cup sees a number of U21 sides go up against fifth-tier sides initially in a group-stage format, with all of Sunderland's fixtures played away from home. Sunderland have already begun their competition, beating Scunthorpe United last month. The Premier League International Cup also begins with a group-stage format, guaranteeing Sunderland fixtures against some of Europe's top clubs. Last season Benfica and Borussia Mönchengladbach visited Wearside. It had looked as if Sunderland might miss out this year having finished 13th in Premier League 2, but it has been confirmed that the competition will expand next season to allow all teams who finished in the top 16 to take part.

Sunderland's academy manager Robin Nicholls said the involvement was 'brilliant' for the club.

"Being part of these competitions again this season is brilliant for the players and staff," Nicholls said.

"They create great development opportunities that are different from the normal PL2 games programme in opposition, playing style, and language. They provide us with the chance to compete against some of the best Academies in Europe, along with the best that our non-League system here in England has to offer."

Sunderland’s U21 team will as usual also compete in Premier League 2 and the Premier League Cup.