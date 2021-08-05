Sunderland v Wigan Athletic: Everything fans need to know about season cards, Stadium of Light access and face coverings

The club is urging supporters to arrive as early as possible for the game to help avoid any potential delays in getting access to the stadium given there have been major ‘operational changes’ at the stadium over the past 18-months.

There have also been frustrations from supporters this week as they wait for their season cards to arrive in the post. The club says they are working hard to ensure everything runs smoothly.

A club statement to fans read: “Almost 18 months have passed since we last welcomed you to the stadium for a league fixture and during that period, we have made substantial operational changes to improve the matchday experience, including a new EPOS system to reduce queues and enhance speed of service, stadium Wi-Fi and a new digital ticketing strategy.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

“Many of these operational changes will be introduced for the first time this weekend and although we will work hard to ensure they are introduced as seamlessly as possible, we appreciate that changes to operations also mean changes for supporters inside and outside of the stadium.

“Ahead of Saturday’s game, we would like to thank you for your continued patience and understanding throughout what has been an incredibly challenging summer, and ask that you continue to work with us to improve and refine your matchday experience, to ensure it is as good as it can possibly be.”

The club has also confirmed the Premier Concourse will be closed on Saturday, meaning the stadium’s home capacity will be capped at 37,500, including hospitality.

The club have released information about the ticket office, stadium access and season cards.

Ticket office

A club statement read: “On Thursday and Friday, the ticket office will reopen for ticket sales and enquiries from 10am to 5pm. Cash sales will not be available and all purchases must be completed using a debit or credit card, but our ticketing team will be on hand to support you every step of the way.

“The Ticket Office will remain open on Saturday from 9am ‘til 3pm, but please be advised that this will be for enquiries only.

“Tickets will not be on sale on matchday via the Ticket Office and cash turnstiles will also not be in operation, however, supporters wishing to purchase a match ticket on Saturday will be able to do so via our e-ticketing platform.

“If you are dropping by the ticket office in-person this week, we ask you to please maintain social distancing and wear a face covering upon entering the building.

“We would also like to advise you that due to ongoing developments inside the Stadium of Light, the Premier Concourse will be closed on Saturday, meaning the stadium’s home capacity will be capped at 37,500, including hospitality.

“The Stadium of Light store will also remain closed this weekend due to ongoing operational upgrades at our warehouse, but we hope to reopen it by the start of September.”

Season card delivery update

A club statement read: “All new season cards have now been dispatched and should arrive at your door before or on Saturday 07 August.

“If you have not received a season card prior to travelling to the Stadium of Light, please visit the Ticket Office upon arrival and a member of our team will issue you with a match ticket.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause you and understand that this is not ideal, but we would encourage you to arrive as early as possible to avoid any delays entering the stadium.

“Only new season card holders for the 2021-22 season, seat movers and supporters that have changed ticketing category have been issued with a new season card.

“All other season card holders will be able to access the stadium using their existing card, including 2019-20 season card holders that did not renew for the 2020-21 season, but have for the upcoming campaign.”

Accessing the stadium

The club statement added: “Our matchday park and ride service, on the Sunderland Enterprise Park just off the A1231, will be running as normal on Saturday.

“Once you arrive at the Stadium of Light, our meet and greet team will be in place if you require any assistance when accessing the stadium.

“Please remember to have your tickets ready when arriving at the turnstiles to minimise queues and wait times for both yourself and your fellow supporters.

“When using a digital ticket to access the stadium, please note that all QR codes must be scanned directly from a mobile device.

“QR codes displayed on a tablet or smart watch, including iPads and Apple Watches, or from a screenshot or photo, will not be recognised at the turnstile.

“IOS users can add the ticket to their Apple Wallet, whilst Android users will receive a PDF in their confirmation email.

“Digital tickets can also be printed at home but where possible, try not to crease the QR code as this could lead to delays when scanning it at the turnstile.

“If you are purchasing tickets as part of a group or on behalf of other supporters, please also ensure each individual supporter has direct access to their digital ticket prior to arriving at the stadium.”

Turnstiles and face coverings

The club has confirmed turnstiles will be open from 1.30pm on Saturday and fans have been warned not to attend if they or any member of their household has developed Covid-19 symptoms.

A statement added: “Supporters are advised to wear a face covering when entering and exiting the stadium, but as per national guidelines, this is not a mandatory requirement.

“Social distancing is also encouraged where possible, as is regularly using the sanitisation stations in place throughout the Stadium of Light.

“Please also be reminded that you do not need to provide evidence of a negative test or vaccination to access the stadium.”

Meanwhile, following the introduction of a state-of-the-art EPOS system, cash will no longer be accepted within the Stadium of Light and all purchases made will be contactless.

Free Wi-Fi is also now available within the main bowl.

