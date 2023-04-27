Sunderland v Watford: Three key dangermen Tony Mowbray's side need to watch out for

Chris Wilder’s men sit 13th in the Championship table, six points behind the Black Cats, who currently occupy the final position in the play-off places. The Hornets have won just three times since January 14th, picking up eight points from a possible 27 since the appointment of Wilder on March 7.

On his arrival, Wilder stated he wanted his side to ‘dominate possession and try to attack teams’ and in the reverse fixture Sunderland chased the equaliser twice in their 2-2 draw at the Vicarage Road. Here we look at three players who could give the Black Cats some problems on Saturday.

Ismaïla Sarr

Watford manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images).

The Senegal international is the most creative outlet in the Watford side with 10 goals and six assists across 37 league games this season. The tricky winger is key for the Hornets going forward, having the most touches in the opposition’s box, 158.

Sarr loves to drive into the box from the wing and take a strike on goal, averaging 2.31 shots on goal per 90, with a shot on target percentage of 32.5%. One to watch for Tony Mowbray’s men.

João Pedro

Pedro is having his best scoring season in England with 11 goals and bagging four assists. Watford’s top scorer this season is thriving when going forward with the ball, with 231 take-ons attempted this season with 50.2% of them being successful.

The Brazilian will be a threat if Sunderland try to play out through the back as Pedro has the most tackles in the attacking third, 13. But, he will also be a threat in transition, as he is the most progressive ball carrier in their squad with 3,792 yards travelled.

Hassane Kamara

The on-loan left-back has featured 31 times for Watford and does have a tendency to get stuck in, with 2.5 tackles per game and averages 1.9 interceptions per game, he also tends to drive forward and often finds a key pass forward when required.