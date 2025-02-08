Live

Sunderland v Watford: Jobe Bellingham injury update as Dennis Cirkin scores late equaliser

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 8th Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 14:19 BST
Sunderland are hoping to apply more pressure on the top two in the race for automatic promotion

It’s another crucial day in the race for automatic promotion as Sunderland welcome Watford to the Stadium of Light.

You can follow updates throughout the day in our live blog, starting with confirmation of the team news around an hour before kick off.

Sunderland v Watford LIVE

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:38 BST

Cirkin's late equaliser

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:32 BST

Phil's full time verdict

Well... Sunderland should have won it with two late chances but I don't think they'd have deserved it. Set pieces aside, created next to nothing. Increasingly rushed and panicked as the game went on. Bad performance at a bad time.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:27 BST

FULL TIME

That’s that.

A massive afternoon in Sunderland’s season - a huge opportunity spurned.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:26 BST

Poveda booked. Really silly challenge. That will probably be that.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:24 BST

AGAIN

Now Aleksic runs through on goal but AGAIN its straight at Selvik.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:23 BST

HUGE CHANCE

Mayenda breaks and frees Isidor - who has to score. Instead he shoots straight at Selvik. That was the moment.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:22 BST

Sunderland work a half chance but poor from Aleksic, who slices a volley. Poveda is then caught offside.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:20 BST

Five minutes added time

Watford have the ball in the Sunderland half for now

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:20 BST

Wow

Watford shoot straight from the kick off, and Patterson only just claws wide for a corner. Crikey...

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:19 BST

GOALLLLLLLL SUNDERLAND

Corner runs to the middle of the goal where Cirkin turns home.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:18 BST

87 mins

Poveda and Le Fee almost work an opening, but Selvik is able to gather the pass from the latter.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:15 BST

Watford sub

Francisco Sierralta replaces Moussa Sissoko.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:14 BST

83 mins - Sunderland sub

Ballard replaces Mepham

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:11 BST

Watford sub

Tom Ince replaces Mamadou Doumbia.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:08 BST

78 mins

Poor corner. Time starting to ebb away from the Black Cats.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:07 BST

Nice footwork from Le Fee and then Aleksic to win a corner.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:04 BST

Chakvetadze has a shot deflected but it’s straight into the arms of Patterson.

Watford look just as likely as Sunderland at the moment.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 14:01 BST

71 mins

Mayenda on for Rigg.

