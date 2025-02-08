Sunderland v Watford: Jobe Bellingham injury update as Dennis Cirkin scores late equaliser
It’s another crucial day in the race for automatic promotion as Sunderland welcome Watford to the Stadium of Light.
You can follow updates throughout the day in our live blog, starting with confirmation of the team news around an hour before kick off.
Sunderland v Watford LIVE
Cirkin's late equaliser
Phil's full time verdict
Well... Sunderland should have won it with two late chances but I don't think they'd have deserved it. Set pieces aside, created next to nothing. Increasingly rushed and panicked as the game went on. Bad performance at a bad time.
FULL TIME
That’s that.
A massive afternoon in Sunderland’s season - a huge opportunity spurned.
Poveda booked. Really silly challenge. That will probably be that.
Now Aleksic runs through on goal but AGAIN its straight at Selvik.
HUGE CHANCE
Mayenda breaks and frees Isidor - who has to score. Instead he shoots straight at Selvik. That was the moment.
Sunderland work a half chance but poor from Aleksic, who slices a volley. Poveda is then caught offside.
Five minutes added time
Watford have the ball in the Sunderland half for now
Watford shoot straight from the kick off, and Patterson only just claws wide for a corner. Crikey...
GOALLLLLLLL SUNDERLAND
Corner runs to the middle of the goal where Cirkin turns home.
87 mins
Poveda and Le Fee almost work an opening, but Selvik is able to gather the pass from the latter.
Watford sub
Francisco Sierralta replaces Moussa Sissoko.
83 mins - Sunderland sub
Ballard replaces Mepham
Watford sub
Tom Ince replaces Mamadou Doumbia.
78 mins
Poor corner. Time starting to ebb away from the Black Cats.
Nice footwork from Le Fee and then Aleksic to win a corner.
Chakvetadze has a shot deflected but it’s straight into the arms of Patterson.
Watford look just as likely as Sunderland at the moment.
71 mins
Mayenda on for Rigg.