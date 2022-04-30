Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday tickets on sale NOW with prices revealed for Stadium of Light League One play-off clash

Sunderland host rivals Wednesday in the first leg in a 7.45pm kick-off, the second leg takes place the following Monday.
How much are tickets?
An SAFC statement read: “Tickets are priced at £20 for Adults and £10 for Under-16s and Over-65s – and Wearside is set to be rocking once again when Darren Moore’s side come to town.”
Club officials say fans are advised that ticketing information for the second-leg ‘will be confirmed in due course’.
How can season card holders buy their tickets?
A club statement read: “Season card holders can secure their seat by visiting www.eticketing.co.uk/safc and signing into their e-ticketing account.
“2021-22 season cards will be activated automatically upon purchase and supporters will be able to access the stadium using their existing season card.
“Season card holders will also be able to secure their designated seat until 5pm on Tuesday 03 May, after which point all seats will be released and become available for general sale.
“Online
“Tickets are also available via general sale and supporters can secure their seat by clicking here.
“Please note, a previous purchase history is required to purchase a ticket for this fixture.”
When is the Stadium of Light ticket office open?
The ticket office is open as follows: Sunday Closed. Monday 10am-4pm. Tuesday 10am-7pm. Wednesday 10am-7pm. Thursday 10am-5pm. Matchday 11am-kick-off
Meanwhile, the club has confirmed due to ‘the timeframe from the on-sale date and the fixture, supporters are advised that tickets will not be available by post.”
For more information visit the club website.