Loading...

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday set for huge crowd ahead of general sale release

Sunderland season ticket holders have until 5pm tonight to secure their designated seat for the Sheffield Wednesday game Friday night.

By Richard Mennear
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:10 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Tickets then go on general sale from 6pm for the Stadium of Light League One play-off semi-final clash, with a huge crowd expected.

SAFC tweeted: “Season card holders have until 5pm today to secure their designated seat for Friday’s Play-Off Semi-Final! All tickets will be on general sale from 6pm this evening.”

To buy tickets click here:

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Sunderland fans pictured at Morecambe.
SunderlandSheffield Wednesday