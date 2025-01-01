Sunderland v Sheffield United: Highlights and reaction as Wilson Isidor strike seals vital win
It’s fourth v third at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland take on Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United tonight.
You can follow all the updates throughout, starting with the team news around an hour before kick off.
RLB on Mayenda
We spoke about it, young players deserve support. They make mistakes and need experiences to learn. When they are not in their best moment, they have to believe. We showed that we believed Eli could do this, and he played a good game.
Le Bris reaction
We played with a different style of play. When it was possible when recovered the ball, we knew had the pace to threaten in behind their defence.
At 2-1 they pushed a lot and the spirit of the team was very good.
The ratings are in
Agree with Phil?
Phil's verdict
A nerrrrvy second half and though Sheffield United threatened, Sunlun had plenty of chances on the break. I think they deserved that, just about. Huge night for Mayenda after those two misses. Decision to push him back into the middle inspired. Massive night in the season.
FULL TIME
Huge win for Sunderland
Phew. Low cross runs into the box but Patterson bravely claims.
Cross runs out for a goal kick.
70 seconds to play.
Isidor off to a standing ovation. Nazariy Rusyn on.
92 mins
Yikes. Alese slices a clearance under no pressure and United stay up the pitch.
FOUR minutes added on
United continue to bombard the box.
Thankfully Tom Davies slices a cross out for a goal kick.
A corner bounces around in Sunderland’s box and they somehow hook it clear.
88 mins
Simply outstanding from Mayenda. He’s 1 against 4 but somehow wins a foul. And draws a yellow card.
85 mins
A corner finds Mepham in the box, but his effort is straight at Cooper.
84 mins
Leo Hjelde on for Adil Aouchiche.
Sunderland spurn a huge chance on the break and Sheff Utd win a free kick at the other end.
Hamer’s effort is almost a beauty, but it does whip wide of the near post. Phew.
Sheff Utd break well and Patterson makes a very good save
Sheffield United subs
Rhys Norrington-Davies on for Sam McCallum.
Ryan One also on for Callum O’Hare.
WHAT A SAVE
Neil finds Mayenda and Cooper makes an outstanding reflex save to deny him.
O’Nien then takes a yellow to stop a dangerous counter.
Moore bundles the ball over the line from a free kick but the offside flag is raised.
Isidor is then booked for dissent.
