Sunderland v Sheffield United: Highlights and reaction as Wilson Isidor strike seals vital win

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 18:22 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 22:15 GMT
Sunderland face a huge test of their promotion credentials when they face Sheffield United on Wednesday night

It’s fourth v third at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland take on Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United tonight.

You can follow all the updates throughout, starting with the team news around an hour before kick off.

Sunderland v Sheffield United LIVE

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 22:20 GMT

RLB on Mayenda

We spoke about it, young players deserve support. They make mistakes and need experiences to learn. When they are not in their best moment, they have to believe. We showed that we believed Eli could do this, and he played a good game.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 22:19 GMT

Le Bris reaction

We played with a different style of play. When it was possible when recovered the ball, we knew had the pace to threaten in behind their defence.

At 2-1 they pushed a lot and the spirit of the team was very good.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 22:02 GMT

The ratings are in

Agree with Phil?

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 22:02 GMT

Phil's verdict

A nerrrrvy second half and though Sheffield United threatened, Sunlun had plenty of chances on the break. I think they deserved that, just about. Huge night for Mayenda after those two misses. Decision to push him back into the middle inspired. Massive night in the season.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:55 GMT

FULL TIME

Huge win for Sunderland

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:54 GMT

Phew. Low cross runs into the box but Patterson bravely claims.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:53 GMT

Cross runs out for a goal kick.

70 seconds to play.

Isidor off to a standing ovation. Nazariy Rusyn on.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:52 GMT

92 mins

Yikes. Alese slices a clearance under no pressure and United stay up the pitch.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:50 GMT

FOUR minutes added on

United continue to bombard the box.

Thankfully Tom Davies slices a cross out for a goal kick.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:50 GMT

A corner bounces around in Sunderland’s box and they somehow hook it clear.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:48 GMT

88 mins

Simply outstanding from Mayenda. He’s 1 against 4 but somehow wins a foul. And draws a yellow card.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:46 GMT

85 mins

A corner finds Mepham in the box, but his effort is straight at Cooper.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:44 GMT

84 mins

Leo Hjelde on for Adil Aouchiche.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:43 GMT

Sunderland spurn a huge chance on the break and Sheff Utd win a free kick at the other end.

Hamer’s effort is almost a beauty, but it does whip wide of the near post. Phew.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:40 GMT

Sheff Utd break well and Patterson makes a very good save

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:37 GMT

Sheffield United subs

Rhys Norrington-Davies on for Sam McCallum.

Ryan One also on for Callum O’Hare.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:36 GMT

WHAT A SAVE

Neil finds Mayenda and Cooper makes an outstanding reflex save to deny him.

O’Nien then takes a yellow to stop a dangerous counter.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 21:33 GMT

Moore bundles the ball over the line from a free kick but the offside flag is raised.

Isidor is then booked for dissent.

