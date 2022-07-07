Sunderland v Rangers: Tribute in memory of Andy Goram to be held before pre-season friendly

Sunderland face Rangers in Portugal on Saturday evening (8pm) as part of their pre-season tour, with a second game against Roma next Wednesday morning.
A Rangers statement read: “Goram made 260 appearances for Gers between 1991 and 1998. In that time, he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.
“He sadly passed away on Saturday following a short battle with cancer at the age of 58.
“The club can also today confirm Andy’s funeral will take place on Monday, 18 July at Wellington Church.
“The following day, representatives of Rangers will lay a wreath prior to the West Ham United friendly match, with further tributes planned for that evening to allow supporters to pay their final respects to ‘The Goalie’,” added the statement.
Sunderland will be in Portugal for a week.