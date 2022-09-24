Sunderland v Preston North End: Three key dangermen Tony Mowbray's side need to keep quiet

While they have the best defensive record in the division, having only conceded on four occasions, Preston have been struggling to score goals and have only found the back of the net three times.

They have only created 14 big chances this season, the 16th highest in the division, and when the chances have arrived, they have struggled to convert – with only one league goal between their front line in this campaign.

Preston’s forward players will be desperate to help their team up the league upon returning from the international break, and these are three dangermen that might help them do it.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray.

Troy Parrott

The young Irish forward has scored just once since arriving in Lancashire on loan from Spurs, but he did score MK Dons goal when Sunderland beat them 2-1 in August last season.

Despite his goal drought at Preston, fellow countryman (and teammate) Robbie Brady has praised the “determined” 20-year-old, he said: “He’s hungry. He’s one of the most determined lads I’ve ever come across.

“He wants to be better every day. He’s been a breath of fresh air since he’s come in.”

Emil Riis

Preston’s top scorer last season with 16 championship goals, the Dane got off the mark in the 1-0 win away at Coventry last month but has not built on this in the following three games.

Riis enjoyed the most prolific spell of his Championship career last season, with an average of one goal every 194 minutes, which has dropped significantly this season to 582 minutes as the forward struggles to find his form.

The 24-year-old has been involved in the attack but has just struggled to convert, with four big chances missed this season.

Robbie Brady

Brady, who arrived in the summer on a free transfer after a six-appearance stint at Bournemouth, has been the Lilywhites most effective playmaker – creating three big chances so far this season and registering one assist.