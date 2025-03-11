We're playing another good team, a dangerous team. But one thing we'll consistently work on and until we perfect it more often than not is our approach to games. It sounds a bit backwards, but I would have rather been losing at half-time but not have Sheffield United knock us off our stride - if that makes sense.

Because if we can get that, then consistently we'll be picking up more points than what we are. So that'll be the same approach against Sunderland.

Nothing has changed (with Sunderland) - I like the wide players, Patrick Roberts has come off today so I don't know about that situation. But I like the wide players. Lots of rotation, the full-backs get involved whether it's inside or outside, which is how they played against us early on in the season as well. So, another test. They're up there on merit but that's what we want to play. We've had some big performances away from home.