Sunderland v Portsmouth: Who's injured, cup-tied and unavailable for Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley

Jack Ross and Kenny Jackett may both have to do without some key players when Sunderland take on Portsmouth at Wembley this weekend.

The Black Cats face Pompey in the Checkatrade Trophy final this Sunday (2:30pm kick-off) with both teams looking to seal their first silverware of the campaign.

But they may have to do without several key players who are cup-tied, injured or unavailable for the clash.

We've taken a look at all the players who could be absent for both sides when they take to the Wembley pitch on Sunday afternoon::

SUNDERLAND

Who's injured for Sunderland?

The Black Cats will definitely be without Duncan Watmore, who is set to be sidelined until May.

Chris Maguire is a doubt after suffering a leg fracture and, although he is believed to be closing in on a first-team return, Wembley could come too soon for him.

There are also question marks over Will Grigg, who was forced to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad following an ankle problem. It was suggested at the time that the striker's issue was not believed to be a serious one.

Full-backs Donald Love and Bryan Oviedo could also be classed as doubts having failed to feature for the first-team in recent weeks.

Who is cup-tied for Sunderland?

Only one player is cup-tied for the Black Cats - Kazaiah Sterling will be unavailable having featured in two games for Tottenham's under-23 side in the competition.

He actually played against Pompey in the group stages of the competition as his then-side fell to a 3-2 defeat.

Who else is unavailable for Sunderland?

Sunderland looked set to be without suspended skipper George Honeyman, but he has been granted permission to play in the final as his three-game ban will only apply to league games.

The only other players set to be absent are the likes of Jack Diamond and Elliot Embleton, who are away from the club on loan.

PORTSMOUTH

Who's injured for Portsmouth?

Portsmouth will be sweating on the fitness of key man Ronan Curtis in the build-up to the game. The Republic of Ireland international broke his finger in a bizarre incident which saw a door blow shut on him, and has been absent for a fortnight.

Curtis is set to return to training on Wednesday before a decision is made on whether he will be able to play at Wembley.

Viv Solomon-Otabor and Dion Donohue also look set to miss out with calf and groin problems respectively, while young defender Jack Whatmough is a long-term absentees.

Who is cup-tied for Portsmouth?

Three Pompey players will be missing having played for their previous clubs in this competition.

Andy Cannon (Rochdale), Bryn Morris (Wycombe) and Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley) have all played in the Checkatrade Trophy for other clubs so will be unable to feature at Wembley.

Who else is unavailable for Portsmouth?

Portsmouth will be without a number of fringe players who featured in the earlier rounds of the competition before heading out on loan.

The likes of Dan Smith, Matt Casey and Freddie Read will be unable to feature.