Sunderland v Oxford: Are there tickets available? What's the team news?

Sunderland will go into the game having won their last league fixture 2-1 away at Cambridge United, while Oxford United recently held league leaders Rotherham United to a 0-0 draw.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about Sunderland’s clash with the Yellows.

When is Sunderland v Oxford United?

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford will be played on Saturday, December 4 and will get underway at 3pm at the Stadium of Light.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Oxford United on?

The League One match between Sunderland and Oxford will not be broadcast.

Can I stream Sunderland v Oxford United online?

The League One tie will be unavailable to stream within the UK due to changes in the EFL’s regulations prohibiting Saturday 3pm kick offs.

The match will be available to be streamed by international viewers through the SAFC website.

How else can I follow Sunderland v Oxford United?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide match commentary.

The Sunderland Echo will have full coverage on our website.

Can I buy tickets for Sunderland v Oxford United?

Black Cats supporters can purchase tickets through the club website, with good availability left.

What are the latest odds?

Sunderland are 13/10 to win according to Bet365 with Oxford United priced at 21/10 with a draw getting 12/5.

All odds are correct at the time of writing.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland v Oxford United?

Lee Johnson is currently having to contend with an injury crisis, with full back and central midfield options particularly limited.

It seems unlikely any of the injured contingent will be able to return, leading to another depleted squad for the Oxford tie.

Dennis Cirkin is expected to return at some point this month but this clash will be too early for him, instead his return will be around the festive fixtures.

