The details of Sunderland's FA Cup third round tie against Newcastle United have been confirmed.

After the two local rivals were drawn against each other for the first time since March 1956, it has been confirmed that the game has been selected for live broadcast by ITV 1. The game will kick off at 12.45pm on Saturday, January 6th.

Sunderland have said that ticketing information will be released 'in due course'. They have already confirmed that all season-card holders will have their seats reserved for the game, as will be the case for anyone who buys an 11-game season card in the near future.

Newcastle United's allocation is yet to be confirmed - with the club's supporters' trust already issuing a statement requesting the full 15% allocation in line with FA rules. That rule can be overidden by the local safety advisory group if there are security concerns.