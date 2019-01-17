Sunderland v Manchester City: Premier League side 'furious' after Checkatrade Trophy fixture confirmed

Manchester City are reportedly 'furious' after their Checkatrade Trophy with Sunderland was confirmed.

The Citizens' under-21 side are set to travel to the Staidum of Light on Tuesday, January 22 after the two sides were paired together in the last eight of the competition.

Sunderland, who are favourites to win the tournament, will welcome the last remaining academy side to Wearside with Wembley potenitally just two games away.

But City have expressed their anger of the arrangement of the tie, which comes just one day before their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Burton Albion - scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 23.

Pep Guardiola's side beat the Brewers 9-0 in the first leg and were hoping to give several youngsters an opportunity in the return fixture. The Premier League club now argue that the schedule deems this impossible.

Various reports overnight claimed the club were 'furious' with the call, and that they had seen several alternative dates for the clash with Sunderland dismissed by the EFL.

City have already been given dispensation to play all their Checkatrade Trophy games away from home but have seen their latest requests denied.

The EFL have since released a statement claiming that the game was arranged for January 22 after the two clubs failed to agree a date between themselves.

"With no mutual agreement between the clubs, the decision fell to the executive of the EFL," it read.

"There is a significant amount of sympathy with the position outlined by Manchester City and the fact that the dating of this game could remove one opportunity for the club's younger players to play in a first team competitive game with the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg the day after.

"The EFL is committed to delivering valuable playing opportunities for young players and would have assisted, if it had been practically possible but the alternative dates all had issues with them."

"The EFL is grateful for the support of both Clubs towards the Checkatrade Trophy and Pep Guardiola's backing of the Carabao Cup."