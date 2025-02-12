Live

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 12th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 22:16 BST
Sunderland are back in action when they face Luton Town in the Championship on Wednesday night

It’s a big night for Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland side as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of that 2-2 draw with Watford at the weekend.

Luton Town have had a tough campaign so far and are deep in relegation trouble, but the Black Cats know to take lightly a side with so many players who performed admirably in the Premier League last season. You can follow live updates throughout the night on our blog below, starting with the confirmation of team news around an hour before kick off

Sunderland AFC v Luton Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Le Fee, Isidor
  • Subs: Moore, Mayenda, Samed, Seelt, Mepham, Aleksic, Hjelde, Ogunsuyi, Jones
Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:40 BST

Phil's full-time verdict

Just what the doctor ordered - a routine home win. That probably said as much about Luton as it did Sunderland - visitors were unfathomably poor. But Sunderland solid and a very good call to bring Ballard in. Stopped Luton getting any platform with their long balls.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:37 BST

FULL TIME

Sunderland win 2-0.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

Great work from Mayenda to turn a Luton throw into a break. Johnson hauls him down and takes the yellow card.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:32 BST

FIVE minutes added time

Sunderland comfortable at the moment.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:30 BST

GREAT SAVE

Lovely football from Jobe and he turns an effort towards the far corner. Kaminski saves well and a goal kick is given - not sure why?

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

85 mins

Sunderland taking no risks with Isidor, who comes off. Salis Abdul Samed replaces him.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:25 BST

Great cross from Roberts but Isidor can’t connect. Maybe should have done better.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:24 BST

Lovely switch from Neil, Roberts feeds Hume but his first-time effort flies over the bar.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:23 BST

81 mins

Hearts in mouths as Isidor goes down, but thankfully he’s back up and running.

Luton make their final sub - Nordas on for Aasgaard.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:21 BST

79 minutes

Not a lot going in the game here which to be honest suits Sunderland just fine.

Oh nice break, Isidor whips in a low cross and McGuinness has to turn out for a corner.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:17 BST

Mayenda on for Rigg. Let’s hope that isn’t an injury issue.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:16 BST

Chris Rigg is down again here.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:16 BST

SO UNLUCKY

That’s brilliant from Roberts to work a shooting opportunity, and his effort cracks the foot of the post and bounces clear.

Le Fee can’t gather the rebound in time.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:15 BST

Sunderland preparing to introduce Eli Mayenda in the next few minutes.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:13 BST

71 mins

Luton have just managed to edge their way up the pitch here. They’re going way more direct and that’s not easy for Sunderland to stop. No real chances yet, though.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:12 BST

A long ball drops for Brown wayyyyy out but it’s an amazing hit. Patto briefly looks troubled but it flies over in the end.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:08 BST

Another Luton double sub....

Naismith and Adebayo on...

Morris and Andersen off.

Wed, 12 Feb, 2025, 21:03 BST

DOUBLE LUTON SUB

Brown replaces Alli.

Bowler replaces Fanne.

