Sunderland v Luton Town: Highlights and reaction as Black Cats secure crucial win
It’s a big night for Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland side as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of that 2-2 draw with Watford at the weekend.
Luton Town have had a tough campaign so far and are deep in relegation trouble, but the Black Cats know to take lightly a side with so many players who performed admirably in the Premier League last season. You can follow live updates throughout the night on our blog below, starting with the confirmation of team news around an hour before kick off
Sunderland AFC v Luton Town LIVE
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Le Fee, Isidor
- Subs: Moore, Mayenda, Samed, Seelt, Mepham, Aleksic, Hjelde, Ogunsuyi, Jones
Phil's full-time verdict
Just what the doctor ordered - a routine home win. That probably said as much about Luton as it did Sunderland - visitors were unfathomably poor. But Sunderland solid and a very good call to bring Ballard in. Stopped Luton getting any platform with their long balls.
FULL TIME
Sunderland win 2-0.
Great work from Mayenda to turn a Luton throw into a break. Johnson hauls him down and takes the yellow card.
FIVE minutes added time
Sunderland comfortable at the moment.
GREAT SAVE
Lovely football from Jobe and he turns an effort towards the far corner. Kaminski saves well and a goal kick is given - not sure why?
85 mins
Sunderland taking no risks with Isidor, who comes off. Salis Abdul Samed replaces him.
Great cross from Roberts but Isidor can’t connect. Maybe should have done better.
Lovely switch from Neil, Roberts feeds Hume but his first-time effort flies over the bar.
81 mins
Hearts in mouths as Isidor goes down, but thankfully he’s back up and running.
Luton make their final sub - Nordas on for Aasgaard.
79 minutes
Not a lot going in the game here which to be honest suits Sunderland just fine.
Oh nice break, Isidor whips in a low cross and McGuinness has to turn out for a corner.
Mayenda on for Rigg. Let’s hope that isn’t an injury issue.
Chris Rigg is down again here.
SO UNLUCKY
That’s brilliant from Roberts to work a shooting opportunity, and his effort cracks the foot of the post and bounces clear.
Le Fee can’t gather the rebound in time.
Sunderland preparing to introduce Eli Mayenda in the next few minutes.
71 mins
Luton have just managed to edge their way up the pitch here. They’re going way more direct and that’s not easy for Sunderland to stop. No real chances yet, though.
A long ball drops for Brown wayyyyy out but it’s an amazing hit. Patto briefly looks troubled but it flies over in the end.
Another Luton double sub....
Naismith and Adebayo on...
Morris and Andersen off.
DOUBLE LUTON SUB
Brown replaces Alli.
Bowler replaces Fanne.