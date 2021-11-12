The Black Cats welcome a somewhat rejuvenated Ipswich Town side to the Stadium of Light with the Tractor Boys winning four of their last six games to climb up to ninth in the League One table.

Paul Cook invested heavily into his side in the summer with as many as 19 signings and having endured a difficult start to the campaign the Tractor Boys are now just four points outside the play-off places and only a further point behind Sunderland ahead of Saturday’s clash.

The Wearsiders, meanwhile, are in a poor run of form having slipped to fifth in the table following three straight defeats for Johnson’s side.

The Black Cats were heavily beaten in their two latest outings at Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday and fans are growing in concern about their promotion chances.

It means Johnson faces a dilemma this weekend as to whether he sticks with the same personnel who have both started the season well and then hit a slump in form, or whether he changes things up.

Given Sunderland’s lack of attacking impetus in recent weeks there will also be question marks around whether Johnson will shake things up tactically or not for the visit of Ipswich.

Here at the Sunderland Echo we look at a possible starting XI for next weekend with one key midfielder set to miss out and a loan striker joining the attack.

1. Ron-Thorben Hoffmann - Goalkeeper The German stopper has largely done well enough to maintain his position as Sunderland's first choice in goal and given Lee Burge's error which led to Mansfield Town's winner in the FA Cup last weekend we should expect to see Hoffmann between the posts once more. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - Defence Sunderland's defence has been leaky of late with space down both flanks being an issue but Winchester still has enough credit in the bank and enough ability in both directions on the pitch to start against Ipswich. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015 Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - Defence Flanagan has featured in all but one of the Black Cats League One fixtures this season and should continue that run here as perhaps Sunderland's best defender in recent weeks. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187 Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - Defence The second centre back spot alongside Flanagan is open for debate with youngster Doyle struggling of late and suggestions being made as to whether he should be brought out of the firing line. But with Bailey Wright and Frederik Alves not yet convincing enough to start, faith should be instilled in Doyle to come through his sticky patch. Picture MARTIN SWINNEY Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales