Sunderland v Hull City LIVE: Early team news, ticket info, Ali McCann update shared, Cats linked with £600k-rated full-back
Sunderland welcome Championship newcomers Hull City this evening in their sixth pre-season game.
Lee Johnson will no doubt be hoping for a repeat of the performance at Harrogate Town, where the Black Cats were mightily impressive in their 4-0 win.
That, however, was followed by a bore goalless draw at Prenton Park as a young Black Cats team took on Tranmere Rovers.
A number of changes are expected tonight as Lee Johnson uses the game as a dress rehearsal for the League One opener at home against Wigan Athletic a week tomorrow.
Josh Hawkes could be in line to start from the beginning alongside Elliot Embleton whilst Ross Stewart is expected to start up-front.
But with a lack of options in both full-back positions, it is likely that Dan Neil and Carl Winchester will once again start in defence.
Elsewhere, there could be opportunities for a number of the club’s youngsters to shine off the bench ahead of the League One opener on August 7.
Our team of Phil Smith and James Copley will be bringing you all the latest from the game, with team news, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.
Sunderland AFC vs Hull City - LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 30 July, 2021, 16:43
- Sunderland face Hull City tonight at the Stadium of Light in the Black Cats' final pre-season friendly
- The Tigers were promoted from League One last season under Grant McCann
- Lee Johnson’s men face a third tier opening day fixture Wigan Athletic in eight days time on Wearside
DONE DEAL
Here are some of the latest SAFC transfer stories from around the web.
Sunderland pursuing Nottingham Forest full-back
It’s been well documented that one of Sunderland’s biggest priorities is to bring in some new full-backs this summer.
The Black Cats are believed to have pulled out of a deal to sign Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher, while Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel has also been on the Wearsiders’ radar.
According to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Sunderland’s bid for Gabriel, 22, is in the range of £400,000, while a £600,000 asking price has been placed on the defender by Forest.
The right-back made 27 League One appearances while on loan at Blackpool last season.
No worthwhile offers for reported Cats target
Over in Scotland, St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says there has only been ‘slight interest’ in some of his in-demand players.
Sunderland have been linked with Saints midfielder Ali McCann, who is said to be valued at around £2million.
“If there were any offers made that were worthwhile for the club it would be something we’d have to consider but at the moment there’s been nothing,” said Davidson.
“It’s a difficult one. I do think Scotland gives you value for money. Down south prices are probably inflated.
“All I know is that the players who played for me last year won two domestic trophies, which is a high standard. That’s their value to me.”
Latest Jordan Jones reports
Elsewhere in League One, former Sunderland winger Jordan Jones has been linked with a handful of clubs but won’t be moving to Ipswich, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.
Jones has two years left on his contract at Rangers following a loan spell on Wearside last season and has also been linked with a move to Wigan.
Ipswich were also said to be tracking Jones, yet reports from East Anglia claim the Tractor Boys are pursuing other targets, including former playmaker Bersant Celina from French side Dijon.
Sunderland face Hull City in their sixth pre-season friendly of the summer.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know…
When is Sunderland vs Hull City?
Sunderland will take on Hull City this coming Friday, July 30. (Tonight)
The game will kick off at 7pm.
What are the odds for Sunderland vs Hull City?
With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers as Sunderland take on Hull City on Friday evening.
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Hull City on?
The clash between Sunderland and Hull City won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Hull City online?
Sunderland fans can stream the game against Hull City online by following this link - https://safc.com/news/team-news/live-video
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Hull City?
There will be no BBC Radio Newcastle commentary of the fixture.
The Sunderland Echo will have full coverage on our website via Phil Smith and James Copley.
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Hull City?
Tickets for the pre-season finale against Hull City are now on sale and are available online through the club’s e-ticketing platform via safc.com.
All tickets will be distributed digitally for this fixture.
Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for Over-65s and Under-16s.
