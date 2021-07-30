Lee Johnson will no doubt be hoping for a repeat of the performance at Harrogate Town, where the Black Cats were mightily impressive in their 4-0 win.

That, however, was followed by a bore goalless draw at Prenton Park as a young Black Cats team took on Tranmere Rovers.

A number of changes are expected tonight as Lee Johnson uses the game as a dress rehearsal for the League One opener at home against Wigan Athletic a week tomorrow.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland take on Hull City tonight in their final pre-season friendly

Josh Hawkes could be in line to start from the beginning alongside Elliot Embleton whilst Ross Stewart is expected to start up-front.

But with a lack of options in both full-back positions, it is likely that Dan Neil and Carl Winchester will once again start in defence.

Elsewhere, there could be opportunities for a number of the club’s youngsters to shine off the bench ahead of the League One opener on August 7.

Our team of Phil Smith and James Copley will be bringing you all the latest from the game, with team news, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor