Sunderland v Huddersfield Town: Five classic games ahead of Stadium of Light clash

The reverse fixture saw Sunderland run out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo. The two clubs have had some high-scoring affairs in the past and here, we look at five of the most memorable meetings between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town.

Sunderland 6 Huddersfield Town 2 - West Riding Combined Counties FA Cup final - 1st leg - 1st May 1943

A war-time classic at Roker Park saw an eight-goal thriller take place between the two clubs. Sunderland raced into a 5-0 lead before half-time. Cliff Whitelum scored all six goals for the Black Cats before a Billy Price double gave Huddersfield hope ahead of the second leg.

Sunderland 6 Huddersfield Town 0 - FA Cup - 7th January 1950

Another high-scoring affair saw Sunderland AFC batter the Terriers, in front of 55,000 fans, in the FA Cup once again. Doubles from Ivor Broadis, Len Shackleton and Dickie Davis secured the win for the men on Wearside.

Sunderland 7 Huddersfield Town 1 - 11th April 1952

Sunderland AFC dealt Huddersfield a crucial blow in their fight for survival putting seven past the men from Yorkshire with just four games left in the campaign. Trevor Ford and Johnny McSeveney opened the scoring before doubles once again for Shackleton and Davis and an own goal finished the game off.

Huddersfield Town 4 Sunderland 0 - League Cup 0 - 9th October 1991

The Black Cats went into this game 2-1 down after the first leg and the game was in the balance after a goalless first-half. The Terriers however took the game away from Sunderland with four second-half goals including an Iwan Roberts double.

Sunderland 2 Huddersfield Town 4 - League Cup - 23rd September 2003