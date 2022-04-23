Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland players at Plymouth.

Alex Neil’s side have gone ten games unbeaten in League One, but have slipped out of the play-off places on goal difference.

Sunderland’s top six hopes do remain in their own hand, though, due to next week’s game in hand against Rotherham United.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw at Plymouth last time out and will need to improve their attacking output.

Has started all 12 matches since Neil's appointment and kept another clean sheet at Plymouth on Monday.

Here’s the side we think could start for Sunderland this weekend:

Continues to play on the right of Sunderland's defence whether they play with a four or a three.

Sunderland's first-choice centre-back option who has started every game under Neil.

Could come back into the starting XI if Sunderland switch to a back four, like they did against Gillingham at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

Was exposed once or twice defensively at Plymouth but helped drive the side forward in possession.

Produced a man of the match performance at Plymouth and has brought balance to the side in midfield.

Was recalled to the starting XI at Oxford and has now started the side's last three games. Is effective carrying the ball forward from midfield.

Has started the last two games on the bench but shown signs he is getting back to his best following his January move.

Has started the side's last two matches but now has more competition with Alex Pritchard available again. Neil may not want to risk the latter from the start after three games out with a calf issue.

Has scored eight goals in 17 League One appearances this season and bagged two in Sunderland's last home fixture.