Sunderland v Burnley team news: Vincent Kompany reveals injury update on defensive duo

Kompany has been speaking about left-back Ian Maatsen and defender Jordan Beyer and their chances of being involved on Saturday.

The pair missed Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham in midweek.

Kompany said: “Ian got a cut, which was unfortunate for him and us and that's what made him unavailable for selection tonight.

Vincent Kompany reveals injury update on defensive duo.

"Jordan is more of a pre-caution, he felt a little something in training and we just can't make them risks.

"It's one, two, three games in a few days, so you lose him for longer if you chance it."

At Birmingham, Johann Gudmundsson's first goal of the campaign was cancelled out by Scott Hogan's equaliser.

Reflecting on the point at Birmingham, he added: “It's a point gained for us. I'm disappointed the way that we conceded the goal, but we're playing against a team in form and I like the squad they have built here.

"They're a difficult side, we have played them in a moment where they are doing well, so a point away from home is not so bad.

"We came here to win, but it's a tough place to come, all things considered it's not a bad point at all and we will be pleased when we look back later in the year,” he added.