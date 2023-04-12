Sunderland v Birmingham City: Three key dangermen ahead of Stadium of Light clash

The Blues currently sit 17th in the table and are nine points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend fixture against Sunderland.

They tend to play a more aggressive, direct style of play which Sunderland dealt with well against Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But here we will look at the individuals who could cause the Wearsiders some problems.

Sunderland supporters watch the first team players open training session at the Stadium of Light.

Krystian Bielik

Signed on loan from relegated Derby County in the summer, Bielik has been Birmingham’s star man this season averaging a 7.22 average rating across 30 appearances this term, according to FotMOB.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A centre-midfielder by trade, who can play at the centre of defence, the Polish international is key in breaking up the play for the Blues, making 52 tackles this season with a 52% success rate.

The former Arsenal man is no stranger to spoiling Sunderland’s party after featuring for Charlton in their play-off final victory over Sunderland back in 2019.

Reda Khadra

Brighton loanee Khadra was linked with a move to Sunderland in the summer before signing for Sheffield United on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After failing to make a real impression at Bramall Lane, scoring just once in 15 games, the Borussia Dortmund youth product joined Birmingham on loan until the end of the season.

The German has scored three goals in 10 games for the Blues and is proving a real threat on the left-wing averaging 0.8 shots and 1.7 successful dribbles per 90 for the club.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

After scoring in the reverse fixture, Sunderland will know all about the threat that tall forward Jutkiewicz poses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last five games the former Middlesbrough man has averaged a 6.94 rating, scoring in their recent 1-1 draw away to Reading.