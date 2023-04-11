Off the back of a fairly successful Easter weekend, where they gathered four points, including the thrilling 4-4 draw with Hull City last time out at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats then ground out a 1-0 win over Cardiff on Easter Monday.

On Monday, Tony Mowbray made four changes to the starting XI for the Championship clash.

Dennis Cirkin returned to action for Sunderland, replacing Luke O’Nien - who missed the game with his wife due to give birth - and the full-back had the perfect return by scoring the winning goal, netting his third of the campaign.

Sunderland v Birmingham City: Streaming details plus early team news

Mowbray’s men will see a win as a must if they want to keep their slim play-off chances alive on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham drew 0-0 with Alex Neil’s Stoke on Easter Monday and will be missing former Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson who remains sidelined through injury.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash against Birmingham City

When is Sunderland vs Birmingham City this weekend?

The match against John Eustace’s Birmingham City will take place on Saturday, April 15. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is 3pm.

Is Sunderland vs Birmingham City on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s Championship clash with Birmingham City will not be shown live due to the 3pm UK blackout.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon?

Supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

The latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points will be brought to you here by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs Birmingham City?

All odds courtesy of Bettingodds.com:

Sunderland win: 19/20

Draw: 12/5

Birmingham win: 3/1

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Birmingham City?