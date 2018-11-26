Sunderland v Barnsley: Is it on TV? what time is kick off? where can I follow it? what are the odds?

Sunderland host Barnsley on November 27 in what is a League One top-of-the-table clash at the Stadium of Light.

Just two points separates the pair, who were both relegated from the Championship last season, and a result for either side will arguably provide their biggest result so far given what is on offer.

A win for Jack Ross' side will see them open up a five-point gap over third place Barnsley, while three points for the visitors will see them leapfrog the Black Cats into the automatic promotion spots.

It could be one of those evenings that defines a successful promoted campaign - it is set to be hugely entertaining and nail biting affair on Wearside.

What time is kick off?

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 7:45pm on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Can I watch it on a live stream? Is the match on TV?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.



How can I follow Sunderland v Barnsley live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the SAFC section on the Sunderland Echo website. Don't forget to tune into our live blog.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin will continue his ever-presence in net while the back four Reece James, Jack Baldwin, Tom Flanagan and Adam Matthews could remain untouched for the seventh successive league game.

Chris Maguire dropped out of the starting 11 in Saturday's thrilling 2-2 comeback against Walsall after picking up a knock in midweek. Max Power will be available after his third red card of the season was overturned.

Barnsley will rely on their key man Kieffer Moore, to fire them to victory, although he could feature alongside Cauley Woodrow after the substitute earned the Tykes a point against Doncaster Rovers.

Tykes boss Daniel Stendel will travel to the North East without winger Ryan Hedges at his disposal after he was ruled out for the next four matches with a broken toe.

Who is the referee?

The man in the middle is Andrew Madley. His assistants are Steven Meredith and James Wilson while the fourth official is Graham Salisbury.

What is the form of the Black Cats and Tykes?

Only Luton Town possess a better record than Sunderland in League One over their last 10 matches. Since the 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion, Ross' side have collected 22 points from a possible 30 - including six wins, four draw and zero loses.

Following back-to-back defeats in mid-October against Luton and Shrewsbury Town, Barnsley returned to win their next six games in all competitions before drawing 1-1 with Doncaster on Saturday. Overall, the Tykes form has been steady - as you'd expect from a side languishing 3rd - losing just twice of their previous 13 matches.

What are the odds?

Sky Bet odds

Sunderland: 7/5

Draw: 23/10

Barnsley 9/5