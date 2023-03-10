Sunderland update on bid to be a host venue for the 2028 Euros plus family zone plans

Plans to potentially relocate the family zone to the premier concourse at the Stadium of Light were also discussed at the recent supporter collective meeting, held on February 23 at the Stadium of Light.

The regular meeting is a chance for fan groups to discuss issues with club bosses, including the Red and White Army, Branch Liaison Council, Senior Supporters’ Association, Spirit of 37, SAFC Supporters Liaison Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regular meeting is a chance for a number of fan groups to discuss issues with club bosses, including the Red and White Army, Branch Liaison Council, Senior Supporters’ Association, Spirit of 37, SAFC Supporters Liaison Group.

What was said about Sunderland’s bid to be a host venue for the 2028 Euros?

The minutes read: “[Steve Davison, SAFC chief operating officer] SD thanked supporters’ groups for their support, with the bid to be a host venue for the 2028 Euros, commenting on the excellent BLC video. The FA has extended the deadline and asked for an additional offer which the club has submitted. The club has done all is can and hopes to be successful in its bid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was said about Stadium of Light family zone?

The minutes read: “[Chris Waters, SAFC supporter liaison officer] CW revealed that the club is looking at potentially relocating the family zone to the premier concourse for the 2024/25 season. This would provide a clean slate to launch a new area for junior supporters and provide the club an opportunity to introduce age restrictions for purchase.”

Questions were asked over whether it would be too far from the pitch.

The minutes added: “The NextGen cashback scheme will be available for the Stoke game and CW will monitor the potential new area at this game and gather feedback from the schools and local clubs on their matchday experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PA [Paul Andrew, SAFC Supporters Liaison Group] agreed putting the family zone in the premier concourse was a good opportunity to create a dedicated area, the current family zone is a thoroughfare. CR [Cath Reid, Branch Liaison Council] would like to see more support to get children into the Beacon on matchdays, Samson and Delilah, visits from injured players.