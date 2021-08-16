Sunderland U23s v Fulham U23s LIVE: Team news and match updates from Stadium of Light
Sunderland Under-23s will kick-off their 2021/22 campaign against Fulham this evening – with the young Black Cats looking to impress at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland missed out on promotion from Premier League 2, Division 2, via the play-offs last season after losing to Crystal Palace on penalties at Selhurst Park.
Several new arrivals, such as Tyrese Dyce, Harrison Sohna and Ethan Kachosa, could be involved for the Wearsiders, while goalkeeper Jacob Carney is recovering from a finger injury.
Last season’s top scorer Josh Hawkes has progressed to the first-team this summer, yet forwards Benji Kimpioka and Will Harris could feature.
Fulham, managed by former Welsh international Mark Pembridge, finished 10th in the division last season.
Fans are set to be in attendance at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland looking to start the season on a high.
After tonight’s game, the young Black Cats will travel to Burnley next week before facing Norwich at the Academy of Light.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland Under-23s vs Fulham Under-23s
Last updated: Monday, 16 August, 2021, 20:06
- Sunderland level with Fulham at half-time
- Will Harris cancels out Luke Harris’ early goal
- Several new arrivals be involved for the Wearsiders
- SAFC U23s XI: Trailist; Richardson, Younger, Almond, Newall, Wilding, Sohna, Kimpioka, Wearne, Dyce, Harris
- Subs: Jessup, Bond, Steels, Kelly, Chapman
GOAL FULHAM
Sunderland trail.
They miss a big chance when a set piece falls for Sohna, but he fires into the side netting.
Fulham break, and it’s a very uncharacteristic error from Almond. He’s caught on the ball, and Ablade turns in a neat finish as he drives into the box.
Harsh on the Black Cats.
SECOND HALF
We’re off again at the SoL.
No changes for either side.
Sunderland looking to pick up where they left off.
HALF TIME
1-1 probably a fair reflection of the game so far.
Fulham started the better but scored their opener just when Sunderland were beginning to get a foothold.
Since then it’s Sunderland who have been the more threatening of the two, with Wearne and Harris impressive up front.
Sunderland the better of the sides as half time approaches.
Very impressive stuff from Stephen Wearne so far. So bright in possession and consistently pushing the Fulham defence back.
GOALLLLL SUNDERLAND
Wearne draws a good save from the edge of the area, and Will Harris is there to tap in.
Sunderland’s best two players so far combining there.
All level.
GOAL FULHAM
Sunderland were enjoying a decent spell but they trail now.
Poor defending as they fail to deal with a cross into the box, and Luke Harris thumps home the loose ball.
Much, much better from Sunderland.
Quick 1-2 between Wearne and Harris sets the striker free on goal, but in the end his effort is comfortably saved.
First real bit of bright Sunderland play, as Harris drags them up the pitch. Eventually finds its way back to Almond, who drives into the box.
His shot deflected, but an easy save.
Sunderland up against it here.
This time it’s Richardson who makes a good clearance inside his box after Fulham work another overlap.
Almond forced to take a yellow card.
Great work from the Fulham forward to spin away into danger, and the defender has no choice but to make the foul.