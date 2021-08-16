Sunderland U23s v Fulham U23s LIVE: Team news and match updates from Stadium of Light

Sunderland missed out on promotion from Premier League 2, Division 2, via the play-offs last season after losing to Crystal Palace on penalties at Selhurst Park.

Several new arrivals, such as Tyrese Dyce, Harrison Sohna and Ethan Kachosa, could be involved for the Wearsiders, while goalkeeper Jacob Carney is recovering from a finger injury.

Last season’s top scorer Josh Hawkes has progressed to the first-team this summer, yet forwards Benji Kimpioka and Will Harris could feature.

Stadium of Light.

Fulham, managed by former Welsh international Mark Pembridge, finished 10th in the division last season.

Fans are set to be in attendance at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland looking to start the season on a high.

After tonight’s game, the young Black Cats will travel to Burnley next week before facing Norwich at the Academy of Light.

