Sunderland U23 player ratings: How the young Black Cats fared as early red proves costly in derby defeat

The Black Cats showed plenty of spirit after going down to ten men just 17 minutes into the contest when Patrick Almond was shown red for a late challenge.
They were punished by two excellent finishes from Newcastle striker Dylan Stephenson, one coming shortly after the red and one near stoppage time in the second half.
Sunderland by and large defended resolutely, and impressed with some of their second-half play in trying circumstances.
Cieran Dunne in particular caused significant problems for the home side, going close to a stunning equaliser as the game entered the last ten minutes.
He had also forced a good save from Dan Langley earlier in the half, but in the end Sunderland just lacked the numbers to turn some good openings into clear chances.
So how to the players perform?
1. JACOB CARNEY
Had little chance with the first goal and was unlucky with the second, making one good stop and almost preventing Dylan Stephenson turning in the rebound.
In truth he didn't actually have too many saves to make.
Kicking was good, not always accurate but trying to spring counters and catch the opposition defence out of shape, which was really the only way Sunderland were going to get something out of the game. 6
Photo: FRANK REID 2021
2. CAMERON JESSUP
Look like he'd just been caught out for the opening goal, with Stephenson allowed to get free in the box. He pubished that small lapse from an otherwise organised Sunderland defence ruthlessly.
Jessup was tidy in possession otherwise, and won a fair share of headers.
Has a good turn of pace. 6
Photo: Frank Reid
3. PATRICK ALMOND
Started the game well and was looking comfortable on the ball, before being shown a red card for a late and aggressive challenge near the halfway line, leaving his team with 70 minutes to play with ten men.
A tough night, but has been a key player in the side and will bounce back. 5
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Sunderland's Academy of Light training base.
Couldn't prevent Stephenson getting his shot away for the first goal, but looked steady in possession and was very combative in his defensive play.
Looked totally at ease at U23 level, having been handed a place on the bench for a senior league game for the first time on Saturday.
A steady display from a good prospect. 6
Photo: ZAK JOHNSON