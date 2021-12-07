Sunderland U23 player ratings: How the young Black Cats fared as early red proves costly in derby defeat

1. JACOB CARNEY

Had little chance with the first goal and was unlucky with the second, making one good stop and almost preventing Dylan Stephenson turning in the rebound. In truth he didn't actually have too many saves to make. Kicking was good, not always accurate but trying to spring counters and catch the opposition defence out of shape, which was really the only way Sunderland were going to get something out of the game. 6

Photo: FRANK REID 2021