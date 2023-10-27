Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Tottenham loss - including two 8s as first-team players feature
Player ratings after Sunderland U21 were beaten 4-2 by Tottenham U21s at Eppleton CW in Premier League 2.
Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 4-2 by league leaders Tottenham in Premier League 2 - but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats.
First-half goals from Jude Soonup-Bell and George Abbott gave Spurs a 2-1 lead at half-time, after Michael Spellman had equalised for the hosts.
Abbott scored a second after the interval before Will Lankshear added a fourth for the visitors, with Nectarios Triantis netting a late consolation goal six minutes from time.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
