Michael Spellman playing for Sunderland.Michael Spellman playing for Sunderland.
Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Tottenham loss - including two 8s as first-team players feature

Player ratings after Sunderland U21 were beaten 4-2 by Tottenham U21s at Eppleton CW in Premier League 2.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 21:30 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 21:34 BST

Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 4-2 by league leaders Tottenham in Premier League 2 - but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats.

First-half goals from Jude Soonup-Bell and George Abbott gave Spurs a 2-1 lead at half-time, after Michael Spellman had equalised for the hosts.

Abbott scored a second after the interval before Will Lankshear added a fourth for the visitors, with Nectarios Triantis netting a late consolation goal six minutes from time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Will feel he should have done better for some of the goals. Spilled a shot which led to Tottenham’s third goal. 5

1. Matthew Young - 5

Will feel he should have done better for some of the goals. Spilled a shot which led to Tottenham's third goal. 5

Captained the side and played at right-back. Managed to get forward more in the first half but allowed a few crosses to go into the box in the second. 6

2. Ellis Taylor - 6

Captained the side and played at right-back. Managed to get forward more in the first half but allowed a few crosses to go into the box in the second. 6

Was comfortable passing the ball out from the back. Scored a late goal from a corner to give Sunderland hope. 7

3. Nectarios Triantis - 7

Was comfortable passing the ball out from the back. Scored a late goal from a corner to give Sunderland hope. 7

Won some important headers and interceptions at the back. Almost scored at the other end but headed over the bar from a set-piece. 7

4. Henry Fieldson - 7

Won some important headers and interceptions at the back. Almost scored at the other end but headed over the bar from a set-piece. 7

