Sunderland U21s 1 Newcastle U21s 1: Highlights as Alex Bass scores dramatic equaliser after Joe White goal
Goalkeeper Alex Bass scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Sunderland Under-21s came from behind to draw 1-1 with Newcastle Under-21s at St James’ Park.
Four first-team players were named in a strong Sunderland side, as Bass, Niall Huggins, Abdoullah Ba and Jay Matete all started.
Jewison Bennette also came off the bench, yet it was Newcastle who took the lead courtesy of Joe White’s first-half strike.
The hosts were also reduced to 10 men in the closing stages as Jay Turner-Cooke was sent off, before Bass scored from a corner at the death.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Newcastle U21s 1 (White, 32) Sunderland U21s 1 (Bass, 90+4)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Bass, Huggins, Johnson, Crompton, Newall, Ba (Bennette, 45), Matete (Burke, 64), Spellman (Kachosa, 89), Taylor, Gardiner, Thompson
- Subs: Richardson, Jessup, Kachosa, Bennette, Burke
- Newcastle XI: Smith, Barclay, Bondswell, Miley (Hutley, 75), Brookwell, Murphy, Scott (Diallo, 70), Turner-Cooke, Westendorf (Ndiweni, 84), White, Stephenson
- Subs: Wiggett, Brown, Huntley, Diallo, Ndiweni
Full-Time: Newcastle U21s 1 Sunderland U21s 1
90+4’ GOAAALLLL!!! BASS!!!
The goalkeeper has scored!
Bennette swung in another corner which Bass met with a header which hit the post.
The keeper then bundled the ball home at the second attempt.
90+3’ The keeper is up!
Bass has come up for a corner to try and rescue a point.
Bennette swings in a cross but Newcastle clear it.
Five minutes added time
89’ Kachosa on for Spellman
A late change for the visitors.
86’ Off the post!
Compton’s header hits the post after Taylor’s corner.
84’ Westendorf makes way
After being booked moments earlier Westendorf is taken off as Michael Ndiweni comes on.
81’ More bookings
Now Westendorf and Bennette have both been booked after a coming together near the corner flag.
It’s been a lively few minutes.