Black Cats youngsters Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Jack Diamond have been training in the North East with sports performance specialists, Unit 29.

Taking to social media, Unit 29 said of the trio’s progress: “Here we are looking at increasing full body explosive power and speed. Pairing a heavy sled with a sprint to develop speed, power and strength in the lower body.”

They added: Great work from the lads today. Sunderland’s @anthony_patter1, @Jackdiamondfut & Dan Neil joined by Blackpools Gary’s Madine. All about explosive power today.”

Also pictured in training alongside the Sunderland players was Blackpool’s ex-Cardiff City and Bolton striker Madine. The 31-year-old has links to North East and was born in Birtley before enjoying stints with nearby Carlisle United.

Madine moved to Bloomfield Road during the 2019-20 season and was part of the team that won promotion to the Championship alongside Elliot Embleton.