Black Cats youngsters Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Jack Diamond have been training in the North East with sports performance specialists, Unit 29.
Taking to social media, Unit 29 said of the trio’s progress: “Here we are looking at increasing full body explosive power and speed. Pairing a heavy sled with a sprint to develop speed, power and strength in the lower body.”
They added: Great work from the lads today. Sunderland’s @anthony_patter1, @Jackdiamondfut & Dan Neil joined by Blackpools Gary’s Madine. All about explosive power today.”
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland’s staggering attendances in last five years with fans compared to PL teams outside top 6
-
2
Controversial ex-Sunderland striker relegated to French third tier - Black Cats could benefit financially
-
3
The free agents Sunderland could target this summer as former Wolves, Leicester City, Swansea City and Liverpool stars look for new clubs
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Rangers in ‘contract talks’ with striker amid interest in Black Cats ace, Ex-Millwall midfielder joins League One club
-
5
Sunderland trio pictured training with ex-Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton striker
Also pictured in training alongside the Sunderland players was Blackpool’s ex-Cardiff City and Bolton striker Madine. The 31-year-old has links to North East and was born in Birtley before enjoying stints with nearby Carlisle United.
Madine moved to Bloomfield Road during the 2019-20 season and was part of the team that won promotion to the Championship alongside Elliot Embleton.