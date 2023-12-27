Sunderland got back to winning ways on Boxing Day as they landed a late knockout blow to win 1-0 at Championship play-off rivals Hull City. The Black Cats moved sixth in the table with the victory as they sneaked above Hull on goal difference.

Jack Clarke provided the all-important strike on 82 minutes as he bagged his 11th goal of the season to hand Michael Beale his first win as Sunderland boss. It ended a run of back-to-back defeats for the Black Cats, as they had suffered losses to Bristol City and Coventry City before Christmas.