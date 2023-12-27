Sunderland trio named in Championship Team of the Week as stunning 9.2 rating earned alongside Coventry, Preston & Southampton inclusions
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a hard-fought win at Hull City on Boxing Day
Sunderland got back to winning ways on Boxing Day as they landed a late knockout blow to win 1-0 at Championship play-off rivals Hull City. The Black Cats moved sixth in the table with the victory as they sneaked above Hull on goal difference.
Jack Clarke provided the all-important strike on 82 minutes as he bagged his 11th goal of the season to hand Michael Beale his first win as Sunderland boss. It ended a run of back-to-back defeats for the Black Cats, as they had suffered losses to Bristol City and Coventry City before Christmas.
Sunderland's win saw three of their players named in WhoScored's Championship Team of the Week from the second-tier games on Boxing Day. Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Coventry City, Preston North End and Southampton stars also made the cut. Take a look...