Andy Edwards has named a 22-man squad for the matches, which also includes former Sunderland academy graduate Sam Greenwood – now at Leeds.

The team will face Poland in Bielsko-Biala on Friday, March 25, before returning home to play Germany in Colchester on Tuesday, March 29.

Sunderland’s League One fixture against Rotherham has been postponed due to international call-ups, and the pair should be available for the Black Cats’ home fixture against Gillingham on Saturday, April 2.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis Cirkin playing for England Under-20s.

Callum Doyle, who is on loan from Manchester City, has also been named in England’s under-19s squad for games against Armenia, Portugal and Republic of Ireland.

Ian Foster’s team are bidding to qualify for this summer’s Under-19 EURO Finals in Slovakia, and Doyle has been a regular for the Young Lions during the campaign.

The under-19s team will face the Republic of Ireland in Walsall on Wednesday, March 23, before a trip to Rotherham to face Armenia on Saturday, March 26.

Three days later the team will take on Portugal in Chesterfield on Tuesday, March 29.

Earlier in the week Sunderland duo Corry Evans and Trai Hume were named in Northern Ireland’s senior squad for friendly matches against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Black Cats defender Bailey Wright hasn’t been called up by Australia for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but has been a late replacement in previous squads.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.