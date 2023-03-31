Sunderland transfers: Why Cats must reject Leicester City's tempting offer this summer

If his current career trajectory is anything to go by, he might be playing at a top level for at least another decade.

The young stopper has been away during the international break, earning a call-up to England’s U21 team. Patterson has established himself as the Black Cats’ No1, playing every Championship fixture this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has kept an impressive 11 clean sheets in the Championship this season as Sunderland have suffered an injury crisis at the back, in front of him.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Patterson was named the North East Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year earlier this month and head coach Tony Mowbray has been singing the keeper’s praises.

"Anthony is just a big steady guy who is really good at keeping the ball out of his net and dealing with crosses. He has growth areas as you'd expect of a young goalkeeper, his distribution at times needs to be worked on and is getting worked on. But he doesn't have many faults or what I would call faults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's amazing to think of what he's like when he's 30 and still got six-to-eight years still to play when he's so young now and so good at what he does. He obviously has a big future,’’ says the former Blackburn manager when asked about the keeper’s development.

His performances on Wearside have not gone unnoticed and there is Premier League interest in Patterson, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City have been heavily linked with a move for the player.

Leicester City keeper Daniel Iversen is an option for Sunderland if Patterson leaves, with Rotherham’s Viktor Johansson being another.