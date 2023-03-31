News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland transfers: Why Cats must reject Leicester City's tempting offer this summer

Anthony Patterson is Sunderland’s number one and at just 22-years-old, he is tremendously young to be playing so regularly at this level for a goalkeeper.

By Ben Boyd
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read

If his current career trajectory is anything to go by, he might be playing at a top level for at least another decade.

The young stopper has been away during the international break, earning a call-up to England’s U21 team. Patterson has established himself as the Black Cats’ No1, playing every Championship fixture this season.

He has kept an impressive 11 clean sheets in the Championship this season as Sunderland have suffered an injury crisis at the back, in front of him.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Patterson was named the North East Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year earlier this month and head coach Tony Mowbray has been singing the keeper’s praises.

"Anthony is just a big steady guy who is really good at keeping the ball out of his net and dealing with crosses. He has growth areas as you'd expect of a young goalkeeper, his distribution at times needs to be worked on and is getting worked on. But he doesn't have many faults or what I would call faults.

"It's amazing to think of what he's like when he's 30 and still got six-to-eight years still to play when he's so young now and so good at what he does. He obviously has a big future,’’ says the former Blackburn manager when asked about the keeper’s development.

His performances on Wearside have not gone unnoticed and there is Premier League interest in Patterson, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City have been heavily linked with a move for the player.

Leicester City keeper Daniel Iversen is an option for Sunderland if Patterson leaves, with Rotherham’s Viktor Johansson being another.

Though Patterson’s development for the moment may well be best suited at the Academy Of Light. With his age there is no rush to make the next step and with the summer transfer window approaching and a chance to go again, Sunderland will be hoping they can mount a promotion push next season with him in between the sticks.

