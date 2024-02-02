The January transfer window has closed – while it was a busy deadline day at Sunderland.
While they missed out on signing another striker, the Black Cats made three new signings during the entire window. Some players were allowed to leave on loan and permanent deals.
Here are the nine deals which Sunderland have sanctioned over the last month:
1. OUT: Alex Pritchard (to Birmingham)
After requesting to leave Sunderland, with less than a year left on his contract, Pritchard signed for Championship side Birmingham on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Photo: Frank Reid
2. IN: Leo Hjelde (from Leeds)
With Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins all sidelined with injuries, Sunderland brought in 20-year-old defender Hjelde from Leeds for a seven-figure fee. The Norwegian can play at left-back and centre-back and has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Alex Caparros
3. OUT: Jay Matete (to Oxford, on loan)
Matete only returned from a lengthy knee injury in December and hasn't featured for Sunderland's first team since. The 22-year-old has signed for League One side Oxford on loan until the end of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. IN: Romaine Mundle (from Standard Liege)
The 20-year-old winger has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Sunderland, joining the club from Standard Liege for a seven-figure fee. The Black Cats hadn't anticipated Mundle being available on a permanent deal but took their chance to sign him. Photo: BRUNO FAHY