Sunderland transfers: The big summer challenge facing Kyril Louis-Dreyfus & Co

Ross Stewart and loanee Joe Gelhardt are the only two senior strikers on the club’s books at the moment, with Sunderland’s play-off charge falling away after Stewart’s season-ending injury.

Gelhardt arrived at the club on loan from Premier League side Leeds United in January, and has scored just the one goal in 10 appearances for the Black Cats so far this season.

His strike partner Stewart is currently out with an Achilles injury. Stewart was stretchered off during the FA Cup draw at Fulham and has undergone surgery and is now rehabilitating. His goals have been sorely missed as Gelhardt has struggled to hit the ground running on Wearside.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

At Leeds the youngster was not expected to be the team’s main source of goals, but Stewart’s season-ending injury has meant the loanee has had the pressure of leading the line at Sunderland since arriving at the club.

Stewart has scored 10 goals in just 13 appearances this season despite the fact he has had to deal with two separate spells on the treatment table. The other issue concerning Stewart is a new contract has not yet been agreed.

At just 26-years-old and a full Scotland international, the former Ross County man would be a shrewd signing and Stoke City, managed by former Sunderland boss Alex Neil, are reportedly interested.

"From our perspective we feel really comfortable with our position but we also want to try and make sure that when we have high profile players like Ross, we tie them down for the appropriate amount of time,” Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said in January.

With Stewart’s future uncertain and Gelhardt only on loan at the club until the summer, Sunderland will have to sign one, if not two strikers as they are severely lacking depth in that position.