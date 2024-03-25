Sunderland have just eight league games remaining this season – with some big decisions to be made at the end of the campaign.
The Black Cats have a handful of players whose contracts are set to expire this summer, while others may depart either permanently or on loan. Sunderland will also have to fend off interest in some of their key players but appear in a strong position after agreeing several long-term deals.
We’ve taken a closer look at every Sunderland player’s situation – including the players who are out on loan - and what to expect this summer:
1. Anthony Patterson - LIKELY TO STAY
While there has been Premier League interest in Patterson, the 23-year-old keeper signed a new contract with Sunderland last year and has talked about his pride playing for his boyhood club. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Alex Bass - COULD LEAVE
Bass has impressed on loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon this season and will probably want to play regularly at this stage of his career. The 25-year-old still has two years left on his contract at Sunderland so could leave on loan or permanently. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Nathan Bishop - COULD LEAVE
Like Bass, Bishop may feel he needs regular first-team football. The 24-year-old has a contract until 2026 at Sunderland so a loan deal may be an option. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Trai Hume - LIKELY TO STAY
Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and signed a new contract at the club last year, which will run until 2027. While there is likely to be interest in the 22-year-old, his career is progressing well on Wearside. Photo: Frank Reid