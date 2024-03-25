Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland transfers: Seven players to leave as things stand, 10 who could and 21 likely to stay: Gallery

Sunderland 38-man squad assessed ahead of the summer transfer window – with eight league games remaining this season.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 12:10 GMT

Sunderland have just eight league games remaining this season – with some big decisions to be made at the end of the campaign.

The Black Cats have a handful of players whose contracts are set to expire this summer, while others may depart either permanently or on loan. Sunderland will also have to fend off interest in some of their key players but appear in a strong position after agreeing several long-term deals.

We’ve taken a closer look at every Sunderland player’s situation – including the players who are out on loan - and what to expect this summer:

While there has been Premier League interest in Patterson, the 23-year-old keeper signed a new contract with Sunderland last year and has talked about his pride playing for his boyhood club.

1. Anthony Patterson - LIKELY TO STAY

While there has been Premier League interest in Patterson, the 23-year-old keeper signed a new contract with Sunderland last year and has talked about his pride playing for his boyhood club. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Bass has impressed on loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon this season and will probably want to play regularly at this stage of his career. The 25-year-old still has two years left on his contract at Sunderland so could leave on loan or permanently.

2. Alex Bass - COULD LEAVE

Bass has impressed on loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon this season and will probably want to play regularly at this stage of his career. The 25-year-old still has two years left on his contract at Sunderland so could leave on loan or permanently. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Like Bass, Bishop may feel he needs regular first-team football. The 24-year-old has a contract until 2026 at Sunderland so a loan deal may be an option.

3. Nathan Bishop - COULD LEAVE

Like Bass, Bishop may feel he needs regular first-team football. The 24-year-old has a contract until 2026 at Sunderland so a loan deal may be an option. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and signed a new contract at the club last year, which will run until 2027. While there is likely to be interest in the 22-year-old, his career is progressing well on Wearside.

4. Trai Hume - LIKELY TO STAY

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and signed a new contract at the club last year, which will run until 2027. While there is likely to be interest in the 22-year-old, his career is progressing well on Wearside. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlack Cats