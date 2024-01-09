What Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like at the end of the January transfer window if some of the rumours turn out to be true.
The January transfer window is just over a week old - while Sunderland have already been linked with several players.
Black Cats boss Michael Beale has admitted he doesn't expect significant changes but said last week the club are actively looking to make additions this month. Following recent speculation, we’ve put together a possible Sunderland starting XI and bench if the rumours turn out to be true:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Sunderland have backed their academy graduate who has started every league game since the club’s promotion to the Championship. The 23-year-old also signed a long-term contract until 2028 last year. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume, 21, has also started every league game for Sunderland this season and signed a contract until 2027, with a club option of an extra year, at the Stadium of Light last summer. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Despite reported interest from West Ham last year, Ballard, 24, signed a new deal with Sunderland in August last year. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien is into his sixth season at Sunderland and has captained the side for most of the season. The 29-year-old also signed a new contract last year. Photo: Frank Reid