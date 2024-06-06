Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are keen to secure a replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher and have been linked with Anthony Patterson

Liverpool are reportedly working hard to sign a goalkeeper to replace Caoimhin Kelleher.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international is keen to move away from Liverpool and secure regular first-team football with clubs in the Premier League interested alongside Celtic, who are searching for Joe Hart’s replacement after the former England man’s retirement.

Liverpool are said to be keeping close tabs on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and have also been linked with Sunderland number one Anthony Patterson ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Celtic, who have also been loosely linked with Patterson, are said to be plotting a deal of up to £10million to bring Kelleher to Scotland. Reports state that new Liverpool manager Arne Slot and director of football Richard Hughes are working hard to secure a new goalkeeper.

The potential incoming will likely play second fiddle to first-choice Allison Becker but with Kelleher set to leave and third-choice Adrian out of contract this summer, the Merseyside club will need to act to bring in depth to the position.

Patterson has been Sunderland’s number one since midway through the club’s final season in League One after he was brought in to replace Ron-Thorben Hoffmann under Alex Neil. Since then, the North Shields-born stopper started all but one of Sunderland’s league games with number two Nathan Bishop getting the nod for the final game of last season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Patterson’s successful run in Sunderland’s first-team has prompted transfer reports to emerge linking Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic with a move during the summer window. Some outlets have rated the goalkeeper as worth as much as £10million to £20million. The Echo understands that the interest from the trio is indeed genuine.

As reported in April, The Echo understands that Patterson, a boyhood Sunderland fan, is not expecting to leave, nor is he actively pushing for a move. However, that picture could change should attractive offers from higher-level clubs come in.