We take a look at the players who were linked with Sunderland during this summer’s transfer window and what happened to them.

Sunderland had a busy end to the transfer window as four new signings arrived on deadline day.

Mason Burstow, Timothee Pembele, Nazariy Rusyn and Adil Aouchiche all completed moves to Wearside, while several other names were linked with the Black Cats.

Sunderland were trying to strengthen in central midfield, while several of their targets moved elsewhere.

1 . Jay Stansfield (Birmingham) Mowbray confirmed Stansfield was one of the forwards Sunderland were considering, yet the 20-year-old joined Birmingham on loan from Fulham. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Matija Frigan (HNK Rijeka) Reports from Europe claimed Sunderland saw multiple bids rejected for Croatian forward Frigan from former club HNK Rijeka. The 20-year-old then signed for Belgian first division club Westerlo on a five-year deal. Photo: Clive Rose

3 . Ellis Simms (Coventry) Several Championship clubs were interested in the 22-year-old, yet Sunderland weren't prepared to pay over the odds. Simms eventually signed for Championship rivals Coventry for a reported £3.5million, which could rise to £8million if The Sky Blues are promoted to the Premier League. Photo: Gareth Copley

4 . Sydney van Hooijdonk (Bologna) With Sunderland looking to sign another striker, a report in Italy claimed the Black Cats were interested in Dutch forward van Hooijdonk. Southampton were also linked with the 23-year-old, yet he stayed at Italian side Bologna after a reported move to German club Wolfsburg broke down. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos