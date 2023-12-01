News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland transfers: Five players who could leave in January window and six who won't: Photo gallery

Sunderland will already be looking ahead to the January transfer window – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.

While Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window - some players may also be allowed to leave Wearside.

The Black Cats fended off interest in several of their first-team players over the summer, while they’ve been able to agree long-term deals with many of their star men.

In recent seasons Sunderland have allowed players to leave the club and gain more game time, whether that is through a permanent deal or loan agreement.

Here are some players who could leave the Stadium of Light in January and some who won’t, despite interest from elsewhere.

