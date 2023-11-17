News you can trust since 1873
Alex Pritchard warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland transfers: Five players who could leave in January and six who won't: Photo gallery

Sunderland will already be looking ahead to the January transfer window – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT

While Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window - some players may also be allowed to leave Wearside.

The Black Cats fended off interest in several of their first-team players over the summer, while they’ve been able to agree long-term deals with many of their star men.

In recent seasons Sunderland have allowed players to leave the club and gain more game time, whether that is through a permanent deal or loan agreement.

Here are some players who could leave the Stadium of Light in January and some who won’t, despite interest from elsewhere.

While there was interest from Championship rivals Southampton over the summer, Roberts has signed a new deal at Sunderland until 2026. The 26-year-old has spoken about his aim to get the club back to the Premier League.

1. Patrick Roberts - Won’t leave

Photo: Frank Reid

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray admitted over the summer that Pritchard was likely to leave Sunderland, with the 30-year-old into the final year of his contract. Pritchard has only started four league games this season and may opt to move on if another opportunity arises.

2. Alex Pritchard - Could leave

Photo: Frank Reid

Patterson also signed a new contract earlier this season, following Premier League interest in the Black Cats goalkeeper. The 23-year-old has started every Championship fixture since Sunderland's promotion back to the second tier and says it's been extra special playing for his boyhood club.

3. Anthony Patterson - Won’t leave

Photo: Frank Reid

Despite interest from Premier League side Burnley over the summer, Clarke, who is under contract until 2026, wasn't pushing for a move away from Sunderland. The 22-year-old is settled on Wearside, yet a move away can't be completely ruled out if a Premier League club comes in with a big offer.

4. Jack Clarke - Could leave

Photo: Frank Reid

