Sunderland will already be looking ahead to the January transfer window – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.

While Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window - some players may also be allowed to leave Wearside.

The Black Cats fended off interest in several of their first-team players over the summer, while they’ve been able to agree long-term deals with many of their star men.

In recent seasons Sunderland have allowed players to leave the club and gain more game time, whether that is through a permanent deal or loan agreement.

Here are some players who could leave the Stadium of Light in January and some who won’t, despite interest from elsewhere.

1 . Patrick Roberts - Won't leave While there was interest from Championship rivals Southampton over the summer, Roberts has signed a new deal at Sunderland until 2026. The 26-year-old has spoken about his aim to get the club back to the Premier League.

2 . Alex Pritchard - Could leave Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray admitted over the summer that Pritchard was likely to leave Sunderland, with the 30-year-old into the final year of his contract. Pritchard has only started four league games this season and may opt to move on if another opportunity arises.

3 . Anthony Patterson - Won't leave Patterson also signed a new contract earlier this season, following Premier League interest in the Black Cats goalkeeper. The 23-year-old has started every Championship fixture since Sunderland's promotion back to the second tier and says it's been extra special playing for his boyhood club.